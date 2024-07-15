Campania Governor to Meloni: “I am the civilian De Luca”

“I am the civilian De Luca, I renew my welcome.” The President of the Campania Region, Vincenzo De Luca, welcomed the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, to the Porta del Parco auditorium, where the memorandum of understanding for the redevelopment and urban regeneration of the Bagnoli-Coroglio site of national interest was signed. Prime Minister Meloni thanked the President of the Region and the two shook hands. A dig, that of the ‘governor’ of Campania, which follows the words pronounced last May 28 in Caivano by the Prime Minister, who had greeted De Luca saying “I’m that bitch Meloni”.

Bagnoli: Meloni invites De Luca on stage, “a photo with us”

“President, come take a picture with us.” This is the invitation that the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, addressed to the governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Luca, in Bagnoli, a district of Naples, at the end of the signing ceremony of the memorandum of understanding between the government and the extraordinary commissioner for the Bagnoli-Coroglio area of ​​national interest for the implementation of the interventions included in the environmental remediation and urban regeneration program of the district. Meloni was on the stage of the Porta del Parco auditorium, together with the mayor of Naples and extraordinary government commissioner for the environmental remediation of Bagnoli-Coroglio, Gaetano Manfrediand the Minister for European Affairs, the South, Cohesion Policies and the PNRR, Raffaele Fitto.