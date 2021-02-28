New consecrated! ‘The 4’ They returned to the stage of I am, great battles in search of the seat of consecrated people.

The imitators arrived determined to stay in the competition and faced a tough duel with ‘Federico Moura’.

Dominic and Manuel, who embody the Cuban duet, surprised the jury by performing the song “History between your fingers.” His opponent tried to defend his place with the song “Wadu wadu”; however, although it offered a great show, it was not entirely convincing.

In the comment round, Tony Succar, Katia Palma, Maricarmen Marín Y Mauri Stern congratulated the presentation of ‘Los 4’.

“Good pair, they combine well, I like them. They gave us a good night. Well prepared, they love music and I liked that. Good job, “said the former Magneto member about his performance.

“It looked very natural, as if I was seeing the original artists,” said Maricarmen about the duo that plays Cuban singers.

“’The 4 ′. In addition to being well tuned to the times and with charisma, it has been a very good pair. When one works, two, three or four, it is important to listen and be working at the mercy of others. Very good work ”, assured Katia Palma.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.