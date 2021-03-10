With the poise of a veteran, but at 19, projects Nico Melamed in statements issued by Espanyol this Wednesday, not at a press conference, the message that they intend to convey to the fans from the dressing room, and that he was altered on Tuesday by the phrase of Captain Adrián Embarba in which he affirmed that “some colleagues do not even know that we are third”.

Melamed points out: “We face it with the importance it deserves, we know that it is the moment of truth. We are very convinced, with the humility of always but with a greater commitment than ever to achieve the goal”. Some words full of character that affect: “We are calm, but we know what the team can give, the trust we have in each other, the conviction that we each have and we want to transmit tranquility to the fans”, He assures.

“My dream has always been to be in First”, Confesses the youth squad, who comments that“ last year we had that little setback –in allusion to relegation, in the worst season in Espanyol’s history–, but vGoing how we are training, watching the games, the confidence and tranquility, the conviction that we have in the dressing room, next year we will be there“, Sentence, before assuming his current replacement:” They are rotations, decisions, I have to continue improving every day to be in the eleven again, to earn more and more minutes, with confidence, daily work and humility.