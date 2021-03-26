The casting of Yo soy continues to surprise with more Peruvian talents. This time, Cristovals Polo, son of the late singer-songwriter Augusto Polo Campos, appeared on the set of the Latina program as an impersonator of a member of Menudo.

The young singer joined with other musicians to train the imitators of the youth group that rose to fame in the 80s. When he introduced himself, he was happy to step on the Yo soy stage for the first time.

“My name is Cristovals Polo Acosta. I am happy and grateful to be here. I come this time to put up the name of my father, Augusto Polo Campos. I am his youngest son ”, expressed the artist.

One of his teammates said that they do not maintain a friendship with each other, but they have built a good team. They all sang the successful song “Claridad”, with which they captivated the jury of I am 2021 and they made Puerto Rican producer Ángel López dance.

In this way, Mauri Stern, Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma and Ángel López voted in favor of the Menudo imitators going to the next stage of the casting.

For his part, the Mexican Mauri Stern, who was a member of the youth group, recommended the son of Augusto Polo Campos and his colleagues who work on the imitation of the personality and the choreography.

Through Instagram, Cristovals Polo Acosta thanked the support of his followers for this first achievement in the Yo soy program.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.