Tonight of April 28, the scene of I am witnessed great presentations that managed to surprise the jury of the program. This time, ‘Selena’ he got all the compliments and couldn’t contain his excitement when he heard the good comments about his show.

The imitator of the popular ‘Queen of Tex-Mex’ He captivated by interpreting the emblematic song “Amor Prohibido”, with which he won the congratulations of Angel Lopez, Katia Palma, Maricarmen Marín and Mauri Stern.

“I want to congratulate her because in fact she is one of the most complete artists in this competition. Your resistance is showing, your voice is much better. (…) Very good presentation, my girl. Very good ”, expressed the interpreter of“ A pure pain ”.

However, Katia palma He mentioned that he noticed the participant tired and advised her to flow a little more on stage.

On your side, Mauri Stern He disagreed with his partner and assured that the contestant did not feel tired.

“ It is worth all the pain, and all the sacrifice to have stayed to see you tonight . I am excited, I am very happy. From an almost paternal place, I tell you wao! How good that I stayed, “said the former member of Magneto.

Faced with these comments, ´Selena ‘broke down in tears and revealed that her presentations are dedicated to her family, which is not by her side at this time.

