Highlights: Fearful of the police who are absconding in UP, the crooks are coming to the police station and surrender

On Sunday, the prize crook Naeem surrendered after reaching Nakhasa.

The police were looking for Naeem in the case of Gokshi, besides he is also wanted in the gangster act

Due to the campaign of hardening by the police in UP against the miscreants and anti-social elements, now the absconding crooks are coming to the police station and surrender. They fear that they will be killed in an encounter somewhere.

Something similar happened in UP’s Sambhal on Sunday, where a prize crook Naeem reached Nakhasa police station and surrendered to the police. A rewarded crook of 15 thousand, Naeem, hung a plank on his neck, on which he wrote, ‘I have done a wrong thing. I am scared of the steady police. I accept my mistake I am a criminal and surrender. Do not shoot me. ‘

The police were looking for Naeem in the case of Gokshi, besides he is also wanted in the gangster act. The police tried several times to nab Naeem, but he escaped and was absconding at this time. In this regard, the SP of Sambhal said that the action of attachment of property earned from the illegal money of criminals was also going on. With this fear, Naeem has surrendered, the police has arrested him.