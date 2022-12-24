I am Santa Claus: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Tonight, Saturday 24 December 2022, at 21.25 on Rai 1 I am Santa Claus, an Italian film from 2021 written and directed by Edoardo Falcone. It stars Marco Giallini and Gigi Proietti, who died a year before the film’s release and here is his last performance. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

1975. Little Ettore Magni can’t find his presents under the tree, so he writes a new letter to Santa Claus, with which he wishes to become his substitute and promising to always remain good.

2019. Ettore is now an ex-con who leads a life in disarray. Put back in prison because of a robbery, the man has always maintained the utmost confidentiality about his accomplices, never naming names, even if they throw him out of their hideout without paying him back. Ettore has no family ties: in fact, after breaking off the relationship with his partner Laura, he never got to know his daughter Alice.

One evening, Ettore enters the house of a gentleman named Nicola, hits and immobilizes him in an attempt to rob him. While searching the house, however, he finds a huge warehouse full of toys: so, he asks Nicola for an explanation, who reveals that he is the authentic Santa Claus. Nicola then falls ill, so Ettore takes him to the hospital and agrees to be his caregiver in exchange for a roof over.

Ettore, initially skeptical, begins to change his mind when Nicola shows him his transformation and takes him around the world in flight on board the sled, and Ettore asks if it is possible for him to become Santa; Nicola replies that to become one you have to be selfless and generous. At this point Ettore secretly begins to use Santa’s costume and magical powers to carry out thefts: he can in fact be invisible to adults but not to children, walk through walls and move quickly in chimneys, understand the various languages ​​of the world and use a sack with infinite space. He confesses to Alice that he is Santa’s helper, and one evening he goes to visit her at her house, exploiting his invisibility…

I am Santa Claus: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of I am Santa Claus, but what is the complete cast of the film starring Gigi Proietti and Marco Giallini? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Marco Giallini: Ettore Magni / Santa Claus

Gigi Proietti as Nicola Natalizi / Santa Claus

Barbara RonchiLaura

Antonio Gerardi: Mauro

Natalia Magni: triage nurse

Daniele PecciLuciano

Giorgia Salari: Stephanie

Simone Colombari: Walter

Alice Adamu: Alice

Lorenzo Gioielli: director of the prison

Fabrizio GianniniPablo

Massimo Vanni: Nanni

Gianni Franco: father of Luciano

Lucia Batassa: mother of Luciano

Stefano Scandaletti: orthopedic

Streaming and TV

Where to see I am Santa on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast tonight – Saturday 24 December 2022 – at 21.25 on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free RaiPlay.it platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Rai from PCs, tablets and smartphones.