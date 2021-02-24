I am imitators, great battles continue to amaze viewers and jurors with their performances. During the broadcast of this Tuesday, February 23, ‘Sandro’ performed an unprecedented performance on the set of Latina.

Tony cam, who imitates the Argentine singer, sang “Bravo por ti” dressed as a clown. The costumes chosen were to represent one of the scenes from the film Gitano, which he starred in in 1970.

After the show, the jury gave their return praising the character’s ability to reflect the sentiment expressed by the original artist on the subject.

“Very well sung and performed. Using the perfect timing to pull this ‘behind it all, that’s what it is’ mask. And I’ve felt that emotion, that feeling. Every one of your words ”, said Maricarmen Marín.

Finally, unanimously, the team of qualifiers decided that Sandro remains in his consecrated chair, defeating ‘La India’.

‘Sandro’ dedicates song to artists

After its presentation in I am, great battles, Tony cam He took advantage of the few seconds that remained to him to dedicate the name of the subject to his colleagues, who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just wanted to give this song to all my fellow artists for the difficult time we are going through. This song is for you. ‘Bravo, for you,’ “said the impersonator.

