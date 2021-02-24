Sandro Matos, who in 2012 reached the grand finale of Yo soy como Jose jose, He responded to the invitation that they made him recently in reality.

Actually, Carlos Burga is in the consecrated chair of I am, great battles and has become a favorite for his characterization of the ‘Prince of song’.

However, there are other artists who have given life to Jose jose like Sandro Matos. This imitator turned to his social networks after hearing the call of the program to challenge Carlos Burga.

“I make the challenge public, since the invitation was public. Dear friends, I am, lightning in the bottle production, do you want me to go challenge Mr. Burga?”Matos wrote on his Facebook profile.

Also, in the video that accompanied the publication, Sandro Matos put his conditions to go to I am, great battles.

“I would go, but we sang ‘El triste’ on the same note. I invited you publicly. If you want, I’ll sing first and I want to be looking at you. I go without criticism from the jury, the opinion of the public (…) We finish singing, I shake his hand, I congratulate him and I go calmly ”, commented the artist.

After his message, several followers asked him not to put conditions, since the production will not accept them. Given this, Sandro Matos said that he has been banned from the program for eight years and that, according to him, they would make him lose.

