On the night of Friday, February 19, I am, great battles experienced one of the most emotional presentations when Tony Cam ‘Sandro’ came on stage to sing “Hands”, topic included in I want to fill myself with you sixth album that the Argentine singer released in 1967.

“What a beauty,” said Mauri Stern during the returns stage. With an emotional voice, the jury added in reference to the song’s theme: “Moms try to do their best for us despite adversity.”

“Our mothers are something very special. You touched us in a place that goes beyond anything we are doing here, “said the former member of magnet, not without first remembering the mother of his children Silvana Recalde Stern. “You beat me,” he affirmed.

Just as moved was her partner Maricarmen Marín. “This song led me to different emotions, remembering my mother’s hands,” he explained, before breaking his voice.

“That’s what music is about. That is what you can really give yourself and give your best. (…) Because that’s what they generate. These fibers move (…) and a song can bring us to tears, as has happened today, “said the former Beautiful water.

The jury of I am, great battles ended by expressing their admiration for the impersonator Tony cam: “You are extraordinary ‘Sandro’ (…) I felt every one of the words you gave”.

