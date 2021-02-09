Last Monday, February 8, ‘Marilyn Manson’ managed to beat ‘Sandro’ in I am, great battles and became the new consecrated. For this occasion, Mike Bravo performed a powerful interpretation of the song “Sweet dreams” (sweet dreams), while his opponent, Tony Cam, moved the jury and the public with “El maniquí”.

After losing this competition, Tony Cam spoke through his Instagram with a message dedicated to his opponent. Good fight, Mike. See you at home, “he wrote, jokingly, next to a photograph in which both wore the costumes they used for their respective presentations in Yo soy.

Marilyn Manson and Sandro impersonators on the set of I am

Hours before the results of the battle between ‘Marilyn Manson’ Y ‘Sandro’ In I am, great battles, Tony Cam published a funny video composed of three photographs on his Instagram account.

“When you get to your chair happy,” he commented, on an image where he was smiling, “and then you remember,” he wrote in the next snapshot expressing fear, “that you tied with Marilyn Manson,” he added in the last photo, which appeared to be being caught by ‘Manson’.

Marilyn Manson sends a message to ‘Sandro’ after removing him from I am

It should be noted that Mike Bravo also showed his admiration and respect for Tony Cam by dedicating a few words to him after eliminating him. “I just want to thank Tony because he is an excellent and good artist. Thanks to you (the jury) also for valuing my talent, I will not disappoint you ”, were the moving words of the participant, who was one of the finalists in season 28 of I am.

How did ‘Sandro’ get to I am, great battles?

The Sandro impersonator entered Yo soy grandes, battles after a double duel with ‘Mon Laferte’, one of the strongest and favorite participants of the reality show.

‘Sandro’ promised to give his best in I am, great battles

After taking ‘Mon Laferte’ out of the competition, ‘Sandro’ assured that he would leave everything on stage, since he eliminated one of the strongest imitators of I am, great battles.

“To fight! I will do my best because Oriana Montero (‘Mon Laferte’) deserves that and more, “he said in his Instagram post.

Tony Cam ‘Sandro’ Post Photo: Instagram Capture

Mauri Stern praises ‘Sandro’

After a tough tiebreaker battle in I am, ‘Marilyn Manson’ managed to stay in the competition. However, ‘Sandro’ also surprised the jury and won the admiration of Mauri Stern with the song “The mannequin”.

“What you gave us in that space of talking to us, of showing the level of actor that you are, of transmitting that pain in a moment of pandemic, you managed to touch every fiber of my heart and, surely, of the people of Peru and of all Latin America, that was a beauty ”, said the jury.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.