On the night of Saturday, February 13, the program Yo soy premiered its long-awaited format Great battles, great celebrities, in which the presentation of Tony Cam ‘Sandro’ and Jean Paul Strauss surpassed in votes the one made by ‘Juan Gabriel’ and Amy Gutiérrez and went on to the semifinal.

The impersonator of the Argentine singer took the stage accompanied by the winner of the Silver Seagull to interpret “Pink rose”, theme included in the album Sandro from America 1969.

Previously, they were on stage Ronald Hidalgo, impersonator of Juan Gabriel, along with the new salsa singer Amy Gutiérrez, who, as the presenter Cristian Rivero recalled, was a winner in the 2014 program La Voz Kids.

The couple interpreted “Hug me very tight”, One of the most famous songs of ‘The divo from Juárez ‘ and that gave name to the album that this one released in 2000.

Finally, despite the excellent presentation of the four singers and the applause of the Yo soy jurors, it was the audience who decided that Tony Cam ‘Sandro’ and Jean Paul Strauss go to the great semifinal of Great battles, great celebrities, after having obtained 40,000 votes.

