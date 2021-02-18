Ronald Hidalgo ‘Juan Gabriel’ de Yo soy paid tribute to the Mexican singer José José, because this February 17 would have been his birthday.

Through his social networks, the impersonator remembered the singer by sharing a memorable photograph where the renowned ‘Prince of song’ appears next to Juan Gabriel.

“The two largest in Mexico. Juan Gabriel and José José, ”wrote Ronald Hidalgo on his official Instagram account.

Post by Ronald Hidalgo Photo: Instagram

Likewise, Carlos Burga, who is the impersonator of José José, dedicated an emotional message to his idol, in which he expressed the great admiration he feels for his idol and showed his excitement at having the opportunity to continue spreading his songs.

“Life gave me the opportunity to take your songs everywhere, to receive many expressions of affection, which were sometimes directed at you. Today more than ever I feel you with your fighting and persevering spirit, I feel you with that simplicity and humility that characterized you, but with the same strength that you had to get up even though your falls were strong, ”Burga wrote in his Facebook post.

“Today more than ever I want to go around the world bearing your name on top. Today more than ever I am José José. Happy birthday ‘Prince’, a kiss to heaven ”, ended in his dedication.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.