The comments of the jury of Yo soy continue to cause controversy in the program. This time, the copycat Robert smith He surprised all the viewers with his statements in the face of Tony Succar’s criticism.

This season has been characterized by the comments with which the participants have been qualified.

For this reason, Leo Push, who plays the leader of the band The Cure, did not hesitate to comment on the meticulous assessments made by the producer and percussionist on each of the presentations.

“I would like to do a DNA test to see if he really has human hearing. It seems great to me because it demands more of me, “said the impersonator backstage.

“It’s not just having the timbre or just having the look. You have to have the complete package. So I think that because of the issue of nerves and when trying to put that energy, a (musical) note can go. But that is a job that already depends on me ”, he added.

Likewise, he also shared his point of view on the new rule that has been implemented, with which the two participants of a duel can be eliminated if they fail to convince the jury.

“It seems fair to me. There is a chance but, sometimes, a second or third is already complicated. You have to have the level (to be in I am, great battles) ”, mentioned ‘Robert Smith’.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.