Hugo Apaza, impersonator of Ricardo Montaner, thanked juror Mauri Stern for his moral support during the competition. Despite the acid criticism that the Mexican had about the presentations, the participant showed to maintain a good friendship with him.

Through your official account FacebookThe impersonator posted an emotional farewell message and a photograph showing the two smiling for the camera.

“Meeting you for me was a dream come true, and today when I felt your applause, seeing how you enjoyed my performance was wonderful, you give me so much security and today I feel like a winner for you @mauri_stern_music and for all the people who write to me and do me feel loved, “he began.

The support of his fans was also important for him to continue in the contest. “Thanks to all those people that the Lord put in my path who gave me their strength to continue in this difficult but not impossible art of music and Imitation, because I am Ricardo Montaner,” he concluded.

Ricardo Montaner

The copycat reappeared at I am, great battles 2021 during the last edition on March 4. He decided to take revenge in a tough confrontation with Carmen Castro, ‘India‘.

He performed the hit song “He’s going to miss me”, while the impersonator of the ‘Salsa princess‘he sang’ Ice ‘. Both won the applause of the members of the Yo soy jury, however, only one was the winner to go to the semifinal.

“I am happy, it is one of the best nights that I will remember of my life,” said Mexican producer Mauri Stern before casting his vote for ‘Montaner’. But the majority of the jury preferred ‘India‘, so the copycat Hugo Apaza was eliminated.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.