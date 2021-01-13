An unexpected event occurred in one of the editions of I am, great battles, this January 12. Hugo Apaza, impersonator of Ricardo Montaner, left the set in the middle of his interpretation of “Will.”

The singer reappeared to face ‘Dyango’, with whom they debated the permanence in the space of Latina.

When it was his turn to present, he left the studio. It is the first time in Yo soy that the young artist interrupts his performance.

Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma, Tony Succar and Mauri Stern were surprised by the impersonator’s action. Immediately, Cristian Rivero sent the commercial cut.

The duel between Jairo Tafur and Hugo Apaza remained in ‘Stand by’ at the request of the organizers of the program. The jury accepted the request and they waited for an explanation.

Mauri Stern praises ‘Ricardo Montaner’

In one of the past editions of I am, great battles, Mauri Stern praised Hugo Apaza’s performance after saying he was considering leaving the competition.

“Every artist has nerves, and every artist must learn to manage his nerves,” said the Magneto member.

“Going back to the Yo Soy stage intimidates me. Shyness is something I can never get over. The jury intimidates me a lot, when I am in front of the jury I feel self-conscious and intimidate, “replied the artist.

In this regard, Stern sentenced his comment with positive words to the impersonator. “He doesn’t know how good it is. He doesn’t know how good Montaner he is. He is a champion, ”he said.

