Hugo Apaza, impersonator of Ricardo Montaner In Yo soy, he connected with his followers in a Facebook transmission, after his elimination by ‘Bad Bunny’.

Both artists They met on Wednesday, February 3. The unusual encounter ended with the ballad performer’s separation from the show.

The presentation of ‘Ricardo Montaner’ did not convince the jury, so the ‘Bad Rabbit’ was in competition to occupy the coveted seat of consecrated person.

After deletion, Apaza made a broadcast on their official networks to thank their fans for their support during these days of competition.

“The reason for the connection is to thank you for the infinite support you have given me in these great battles. It had to happen, at any moment they could eliminate me ”, said the young artist on the Facebook live.

“I want to tell you that it is a unique attention that is lived there. Thank you very much for your support, affection, warmth, encouragement and strength that you gave me to continue. I always wanted to be in Big Battles to measure myself against my teammates. I have already fulfilled my mission and I am happy to have been there ”, he added. Hugo Apaza in the short message.

In that edition, the Venezuelan impersonator sang “Don’t give me your love”, while ‘Bad Bunny’ sang “Chambea”.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.