He regained his position. This Friday, January 29, ‘Ricardo Montaner’ and ‘Dyango’ faced each other again in I am, great battles.

As you remember, Hugo Apaza and Jairo Tafur They met in a mock duel last Wednesday. However, they had to go to another battle after ending in a draw.

Both of them faces were seen again to secure his place in the consecrated chair. The impersonator of the Venezuelan artist sang “I’m going to miss”, while the Spanish one sang “If I were him.”

After their presentations, the jury deliberated for several minutes to opt for the permanence of ‘Ricardo Montaner’, who obtained three votes.

After accepting his defeat, Jairo Tafur he left a final word for his colleague, the jury, and the audience.

‘Ricardo Montaner’ returned to I am

After leaving the set of I am, great battles in full presentation, Hugo Apaza returned to the show to give details of his departure.

The imitator was determined to continue in the competition and finish his duel against Jairo Tafur.

“This is a very serious issue because in my first season, which was in 2015, when I came out the winner I felt something similar (anxiety), but I never blocked myself, this never happened to me,” said the artist.

“When I get stuck in the song ‘It will be’ and I get home, very confused, that’s when I talk to my family and decide to seek professional help,” he explained. Apaza.

