The musical confrontation between Hugo Apaza (Ricardo Montaner) and Jairo Tafur (Dyango) keep going. Both imitators will sing again, next Friday, January 29, in I am, great battles.

As it is remembered, last Wednesday the artists had a singing duel for the permanence in reality. However, they left the decision for the next day.

In that sense, in this Thursday 28th edition, the members of the jury opted for a new tie. Maricarmen Marín and Tony Succar voted for Jairo Tafur, while Katia and Mauri Stern chose Hugo Apaza for the permanence in reality.

As it is remembered, the impersonator of the Venezuelan artist returned to the competition after his unexpected departure in full presentation of “Will”.

However, he returned to the show showing determined to recover his chair of ‘consecrated’.

Mauri Stern was absent in I am

In this edition of the program, Mauri Stern did not appear at the jury table. Despite Cristian Rivero guaranteeing his presence, the Magento member was absent.

“That chair is empty. Mauri is about to come to the program because the decision that the jury makes today between ‘Django’ and ‘Ricardo Montaner’ is fundamental ”, said the host at first.

However, through a video call, Mauri Stern was able to leave his vote in the decisive confrontation.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.