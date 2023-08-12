How to migrate to Europe? The question is on the lips of many Syrian refugees in Jordan, anguished by the reduction in humanitarian aid, the growing poverty, the restrictions to work and the lack of possibilities for their children. This is the case of Suha Makhlouf, 33 years old and mother of three children, who arrived in Jordan in 2013 fleeing the war in Syria and assures that she is considering leaving again and venturing into a clandestine ship. Makhlouf studied to be a teacher at the University of Damascus, but was unable to find work commensurate with her training in Irbid (in northern Jordan), where she lives with her husband and children, forcing her to look for other jobs, for example, shop assistant in clothing stores. In addition, she takes care of the children and helps her husband repair electrical appliances. “Living conditions in Jordan are very bad and difficult. The price of rents and electricity bills are very high”, explains the woman.

“In the event that support is not provided and our conditions do not improve, I am willing to risk my life and that of my children and migrate by sea to try to give them a future. Because they don’t have them here, ”she adds.

For Makhlouf, migrating is still a vague idea. Others have already made the decision and embarked on the journey. Some have arrived, but others have not. On June 14, the world woke up to one of the worst shipwrecks at the gates of Europe, that of the fishing boat Adriana near Pylos, Greece. The ship left Tobruk in eastern Libya and had some 750 migrants on board, of whom only 104 survived. The rest, mostly from Syria, Egypt and Pakistan, according to Greek sources, were listed as dead and missing. Thaer Al-Rahal, a 39-year-old Syrian, was among the dead. He lived in the Zaatari refugee camp until his four-year-old son Khaled was diagnosed with cancer. With a low-paying job that did not allow him to afford medicines for his child, the father borrowed money from his friends to travel to Libya and board a ship to reach Germany. The objective was to reunite his family there and for his son to access treatment. But his hopes ended in the depths of the sea and the boy still needs a spinal cord transplant to survive.

A third less help

Bordering Syria to the north, Jordan has a population of 11 million people and has welcomed hundreds of thousands of families from the neighboring country since the war began in 2012, including critically ill war wounded who were being treated in hospitals. . Of the 1.3 million Syrians currently living in Jordan, approximately half (670,000) are registered as refugees with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The rest already resided in the country before the war, thanks to family ties and trade relations between the two states, which also share language, culture and religion.

As funding dries up, our hands are tied Alberto Correia Mendes, WFP in Jordan

According to UNHCR, 80,000 Syrian refugees live in the Zaatari camp, in the desert city of Mafraq, 80 kilometers from Amman. Azraq camp, 100 kilometers from the Jordanian capital, is home to 40,000 Syrians. Zaatari is the largest refugee camp in the Middle East and one of the largest in the world. In 2012, it was made up of tents built on the desert sands. Today it resembles a caravan town with a large market in the center. Electricity relies on a huge solar power project that was built with German government funds in 2017. It was supposed to provide power for 14 hours a day, but only comes on for five and intermittently. Cooling the water is another problem because it is drawn from wells using gasoline-powered generators, but cooling it requires electricity to reach the refrigerators. And that doesn’t happen.

“We can barely drink cold water or wash clothes,” laments Mayada Al Hariri, a Zaatari resident for 11 years. Those who live in Zaatari need a permit from the Jordanian authorities that administer it to come and go, work or visit family and friends. However, many enter and leave irregularly, and in case of being detained, they sign a commitment not to leave the place without authorization again.

Aerial view of the Zaatari refugee camp near the northern Jordanian town of Mafraq in July 2012. Reuters

In July, WFP announced that starting in August it would reduce by a third the monthly cash aid for the 120,000 Syrian refugees in the Zaatari and Azraq camps, and for particularly vulnerable families living outside these camps, who will receive $21 (19 euros) instead of 32 (29 euros). It will also cut it for those refugees who reside in communities outside the camps, to which 14 dollars (12.7 euros) will be granted instead of 21 (19 euros). In addition, the institution will gradually exclude approximately 50,000 Syrian refugees in Jordan from its assistance programs to give priority to the poorest families. Despite all the cuts, WFP continues to face a critical funding gap of US$41 million (€37.2 million) until the end of 2023, which has also led it to reduce assistance elsewhere in the region like Syria and Palestine.

“We are deeply concerned about the potential deterioration of household food security, but as funds dry up, our hands are tied,” said Alberto Correia Mendes, WFP representative in Jordan. “These reductions are likely to lead to an increase in negative coping strategies,” he added, referring to child labor, the withdrawal of children from school, the marriage of boys and girls, and the accumulation of more debt. , which have already increased among refugees in the camps by 25% compared to last year.

“The lack of assistance is already exacerbating the vulnerability of refugees,” UNHCR warns. According to your datathe number of refugee families unable to pay rent and at risk of being evicted from their homes increased by 66% between December 2022 and February 2023. “Another consequence of the lack of aid is that it can push refugees towards irregular routes to Europe”, points out the agency, concerned for the safety of those who leave Jordan, “since they are exposed to exploitation, abuse and death”.

Sunset over the Zaatari camp in Jordan, where 80,000 Syrian refugees live. Youssef Al-Hariri

According to the WFP, only 30% of adults living in Jordanian refugee camps work — mostly in temporary or seasonal jobs — while 57% say cash aid is their only source of income. Many Syrian refugees, like Suha Makhlouf, cannot find employment in the fields in which they have been trained because there are professions and positions that the Jordanian authorities reserve for its citizens. According to the Ministry of Labor in Amman, Syrians have permission to be hired in the construction, agriculture, public hygiene services, factories, shops and restaurants sectors and can also be self-employed. Recently published official figures by the newspaper jordan times They point out that, since 2016, 373,000 work permits have been granted to Syrian citizens.

The restrictions cause many refugees to work illegally to support their families and pay their expenses. Aware of this situation, in July the Jordanian Ministry of Labor ordered the Directorate of Labor Inspections to “intensify its visits to all sectors and activities in which non-Jordanian workers work, especially Syrian nationals” and ensure compliance with the rules.

“The whole world has failed us”

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi asked through messages on the social network X (formerly Twitter) for the WFP to reconsider its decision to cut aid. “We cannot carry this burden alone… Providing refugees with a decent life is a global responsibility,” he said.

We cannot carry this burden alone (…) Providing a decent life for refugees is a global responsibility Ayman Safadi, Jordanian minister

According to a UNHCR study66% of Syrian refugees in Jordan live on less than 5.5 dollars a day (amount set by the World Bank as the poverty line). “The help we receive is not enough to cover our needs. Cutting it will generate bigger problems than the ones we already have. We will have to leave the camp to ensure our daily livelihood ”, says Mayada Al Hariri, who fears that she will not be able to send her children to school if she is not able to afford the most basic things.

Her husband, Mohammad, 57, criticizes the lack of reaction from rich Gulf countries to the conditions in which Syrian refugees live in Jordan. “Countries must come together to ensure a dignified life. Why do we migrate to Europe and the Gulf countries? Jordan is a poor country and living here is difficult, especially as a refugee.” The man is also afraid of not being able to meet the needs of his children and being forced to put them to work. “The entire world has failed us Syrians,” she accuses.

In collaboration with Youssef Al-Hariri.

