The Gipuzkoan cyclist Alex Aranburu feels “proud” to have the confidence of Astana to lead the team in the 112th edition of the Milan San Remo, the first monument of the season to be held on Saturday with a 299-kilometer route. The Basque cyclist will carry the stripes with the Italian Fabio Felline, “an honor” that excites a 25-year-old rider who in 2020 achieved seventh place and who has just obtained sixth place in the Omloop.

The Astana in Milan-San Remo

“I am looking forward to racing again at Milan-San Remo. I have good memories of this race. It is an absolutely incredible race, a monument, and it has a great history. But it is also a nervous race. You have to concentrate all day, the 298 kilometers you need to be focused “, He said. The responsibility will be high for Aranburu, who will be able to play his sprinter tricks if the race is resolved in a reduced sprint.

“I am proud and an honor to lead the team, so I will try to do my best on Saturday. Until now, I feel great and I had a good start to the season on the opening weekend in Belgium and in the Adriatic Tyrrhenian, “he added. Aranburu will be supported by a team that also includes his countryman Gorka Izagirre. “We have a good team and I hope that luck will be with us this weekend. Finishing it with another top ten result would be amazing for me “, concluded