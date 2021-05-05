Zinedine Zidane He appeared before the media in the press room at Stamford Bridge after being eliminated in the semi-finals of the Champions League at the hands of Chelsea.



Vinicius on the right. “It was a different position to how Vini plays, the idea was to use two lanes. We have tried but Chelsea have been superior, we must congratulate them. Also to my players for what we did in the Champions League, I’m proud ”.

How to tackle all the problems this year. “It is what has touched us, we have done good things to be here. We have been one step away from the final. You have to rest and think about the last four games that remain ”.

Players who were not one hundred percent. If you are wrong. “The drawing has been clear, three behind and two lanes. We have done it in many games. We lost many duels, we lacked something … yes. It tried. If you score a goal, everything can change “

Madrid will fight again in the Champions League with him as coach. “I’m sure he will fight the Champions League, but I’m not on that, I’m thinking about the League. The rest will be seen later “

What is told to the team. “With peace of mind. This is soccer. A difficult game, emotionally it could have changed. We have been missing a lot ”.

How much he has rehearsed with Vinicius as a lane. “Those of us who have played were good to play, it doesn’t go there. In the end we ran out of a little gasoline. Vini played two games like this, against Getafe, he can do it. “

Hazard. “You have to be confident. Playing, little by little. It’s his second game, you have to get it back by playing ”.