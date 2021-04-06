Surprised! the ‘Little Princess Mily’ came to the stage of Yo soy in search of a place in the competition. The participant arrived very enthusiastic and ready to make an impact with her imitation in the casting.

Noemí Ávila, 23, appeared for the second time at the auditions, after a long season. He assured that the first time was when Ricardo Morán was among the members of the jury.

“Today I come with everything, with all the desire to stay in this beautiful setting of the program I am,” said the participant.

Immediately, the impersonator of the ‘Little Princess Mily’ performed the well-known song of the group Red paint, “The phone”, with which he managed to convince the jury and move on to the second phase of the casting.

“Naomi, great challenge. Besides that you have brought out the mischief, the agility, the sweetness, the smile of Princess Mily ”, said Maricarmen Marín.

“I liked your imitation (…) very talented,” said Katia Palma.

For his part, Mauri Stern also agreed with the participant’s presentation and applauded her imitation.

“I just want to say a quick thing. Without knowing much about the group and the character, I am really impressed with their vocal ability to reach the notes with tuning. You have a large range, you can see that you are happy, you are ready. I liked it, it has a feeling ”, expressed the ex-Magneto member.

