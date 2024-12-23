«The objective of this project is to educate children so that they understand that a dog is a life companion and requires care and, above all, a wise choice. It is not a passing fad or a toy,” emphasizes José Miguel Doval, president of the RSCE. “We want the little ones to become aware of what it means to care for an animal and the importance of responsible ownership, beyond the emotion of the moment.”

The RSCE pedagogical program teaches – in just over an hour – to children that a dog is not a passing gift, but a life companion. Under the title “I am prettier on the inside”, it invites the little ones to reflect on the reasons that should motivate the choice of a dog, where aesthetics or fashion cannot be above the character, functionality and essential characteristics that define a race.

Canine tutors

The main protagonists of this action, in addition to the children, are a Golden Retriever, a Basset Hound and a Toy Poodle, three tutor dogs conscientiously chosen to show the children how the breed influences their morphology, character and predictability, so important for knowing that these animals adapt to our lifestyle and we can make them happy… and they make us happy.

This unique project is developed through the incredible story of Olivia, an 11-year-old Golden Retriever, and reaches preschool, primary and secondary classrooms with a language and practice divided into three stages—obedience, agility/games and care. — where children learn to have a healthy interaction with dogs through retrieval exercises (throw a toy and have them bring it back), agility or learning care techniques.









Children of different ages

The activities are adapted to children of different ages to raise awareness of the responsibility of having a dog and the consequences of an impulsive decision: unhappiness and abandonment. According to the Affinity Foundation, in the last year 20 dogs were abandoned every hour in our country due to loss of interest or incompatible characters, among other reasons.

At this time of year many children will ask for a dog in their letter to Santa Claus or the Three Wise Men. However, the decision to incorporate an animal into the family should always be thoughtful and not impulsive, as if it were just another toy.

Thus, the Royal Canine Society of Spain (RSCE), it is for this reason that this educational project has been created that started a few weeks ago at the Ingenio de Aravaca School with the plan to extend to more schools in Spain and educate the future generations about respect and responsibility towards animals.

In the words of the school director, Alberto Solana, «On Christmas Eve, we have joined the educational program with dogs to teach our students the importance of responsible coexistence with these wonderful companions. We want them to understand that a dog is not a toy, but a living being that deserves our respect and love. Promoting tolerance and care for animals is essential in our school community, and this activity reinforces our values. By learning to care for and respect dogs, we also cultivate in our children a sense of responsibility and empathy.