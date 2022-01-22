Mexico.- Faced with symptoms of covid-19 in a pregnant woman it is very important that perform the PCR or antigen test to confirm if it is the new coronavirus, influenza or a simple flu and thus with this diagnosis, the patient receives the appropriate treatment, Aída Naneth Zamora Lares, a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics, director of the Hospital of Women in Culiacan.

And it is that pregnancy is a special moment, full of illusion and hope, however, for many people, the covid-19 pandemic has overshadowed this moment due to fear, anxiety and uncertainty.

Vaccine is paramount

According to Dr. Zamora, regarding the preventive care that a pregnant woman should take, in the first place, she mentioned that it is to apply the vaccine against covid-19. “For the population in general, much more so for the pregnant patient, who is a vulnerable situation for women,” he said.

The basic care that until now has been spread in the population to avoid contagion applies equally to pregnant women, such as hand washing, use of antibacterial gel, healthy distance, the use of masks or mouth covers, not being in closed places and especially everything does not come out so much, said the specialist.

“You have to stay home, both to care for the patient, who is free of the disease, and for the population that has the virus and that it does not spread further,” he added.

positive to covid-19

If a pregnant woman tests positive for covid-19, the recommendations of the director of the Women’s Hospital in Culiacán, in the first place, is to go to the doctor who is treating her to make an initial assessment, because from Of these vaccination processes that are taking place in the country, the symptoms of covid-19 in pregnant patients are less complicated or severe than in women who were pregnant in the early stages of the pandemic.

“As you have to carry out your obstetric controls properly, be aware of the symptoms and this is also a multidisciplinary management because it is a disease that may or may not give symptoms and the symptoms can be mild, moderate or severe, for that there is also to be under observation and under surveillance with a pulmonologist or with an internist,” he mentioned.

Contagion

Regarding whether the baby is automatically infected when his mother comes out positive for covid-19, Dr. Zamora replied that it is not. “It has been seen that in a very low percentage there is some type of infection that crosses the placental barrier, but in 90 percent of patients this type of infection does not occur,” he asserted.

The treatment that covid-19 positive pregnant women receive is the use of paracetamol and/or loratadine when symptoms are mild, as well as being under medical surveillance, adequate hydration, constantly checking their oximetry (every four hours), although He warned that it will depend on the symptoms that the patient presents.

“Obviously if they start to have mild symptoms and it starts to get complicated, such as having respiratory difficulty, you have to go directly to the Respiratory Care Unit or to a pulmonologist to be evaluated,” advised the gynecologist.