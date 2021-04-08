A few days ago it was announced that Jhampier Pinedo, ‘Joaquín Galán’ of the Pimpinela duo in Yo soy, was infected with coronavirus and required an oxygen balloon. Fortunately, shortly after, the imitator could be hospitalized and had the implement that now helps him breathe better, according to his wife, Rosalía Timaná, this Thursday, April 8, in Mujeres commander.

“My husband has a bed, care, oxygen, medicines and everything that is needed for his recovery,” she explained.

“The diagnosis is not good, but we are improving slowly. The doctors are helping him a lot to combat this condition that was causing him a very strong pain in his chest several days ago ”, added the artist, who also characterized Lucía Galán in Yo soy.

Likewise, Rosalía Timaná indicated that when Jhampier pinedo he was hospitalized they detected the 30% of a lung involved. “He entered with 30% of the lung damaged – now they have not yet taken a new CT scan – and saturating 91, its saturation varies,” he explained.

Yo soy artists will give concert by impersonator of Pimpinela

Immediately after learning of Jhampier Pinedo’s fight against COVID-19, his former colleagues from Yo soy announced that they will hold a charity virtual concert to support him with the costs of his treatment.

Ricky Santos (Luis Miguel), Carlos Burga (José José), Jairo Tafur (Dyango), Julio Cornejo (Juan Luis Guerra), Joseph Sanz (Celia Cruz), Raúl Gutiérrez (Gilberto Santa Rosa) and Francisco Chávez (Andrés Calamaro) are some of the names that stand out in the event’s artist panel.

3.4.2021 | Post announcing the virtual concert “Unidos por Jhampier Pinedo.” Photo: Rossalia Timana Machado / Facebook

