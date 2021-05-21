A young impersonator touched the stage of I am, a new generation with her interpretation of Rocio durcal. The 7-year-old girl arrived to try to occupy one of the consecrated chairs.

Her presentation generated a stir on Latina’s set due to her young age and the professionalism she demonstrated during the first minutes of her appearance. In a previous interview, she assured that she is not afraid of facing opponents bigger than her because she trusts in her talent.

“I love to dance, to sing. Today I’m going to imitate Rocío Dúrcal. I love it because she looks up, I love her dresses, I love everything she does. (…) Since I am 7 years old, they are all older, but I am not afraid ”, He said in front of the cameras.

The new participant decided to sing “The cat in the rain”, one of the most popular songs of the original artist. The members of the jury could not hide their pride while they watched the presentation of the minor.

After singing, Mauri Stern, Katia Palma, Ángel López and Michelle Soifer were moved by the performance of ‘Rocío Dúrcal’. “You are a beauty, I adore you, you have an incredible future. Don’t let go of your passion which is music “, said the Mexican.

Despite the fact that the members of Yo soy praised her talent, the little girl could not beat her opponent ‘Cristina Aguilera’ and had to leave the competition. However, during a conversation he had with Karen schwarz, the impersonator promised to return in the future.

