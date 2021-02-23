New consecrated! The ‘Bird Gomez’After three attempts, he managed to enter the I am, great battles competition.

This time, the impersonator of the vocalist from Vilma Palma and Vampires He returned to the program determined to get the coveted armchair for consecrated people and challenged ‘Ruben Blades’.

With the iconic song “The red car”, the ‘Pájaro Gómez’ surprised the jury and got his place in the contest. For his part, the imitator of the Panamanian singer, tried to defend his permanence in the program by interpreting “Decisions”.

Although ‘Rubén Blades’ offered a better performance compared to the previous galas, he did not manage to overcome this battle and stay in the competition.

Tony Succar, Katia palma, Maricarmen Marín and Mauri Stern They applauded this duel and highlighted the quality of each of the presentations, however, the four members of the jury voted in favor of the impersonator of ‘Pájaro Gómez’.

“Very well, a beautiful battle that we have heard today,” said Katia Palma, however, she mentioned some observations to both participants.

“It was a good fight. I have always celebrated when someone grows up. Today I celebrate ‘Rubén Blades’, I am not saying that you have already reached your full potential, but growing is growing, showing us that you can tell us a story in a better way, it is already a big step ”, Mauri Stern explained.

I am, latest news:

