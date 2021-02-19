I am, great battles had a new confrontation between the reggaeton impersonator Ozuna and Amanda Miguel’s.

Abigail Márquez, impersonator of the ballad singer, performed the song “Castillos”. While Ricky Quinones ‘Ozuna’ he surprised with “Falsas mentiras”, a hit by the urban artist.

Both competed for the vacant chair, however, they did not wow all the jurors. The Mexican producer Mauri Stern He was dissatisfied with the presentation of the two imitators.

“I feel that it was a battle of almost color, almost ringing, I want the chair to stay, but you have to follow order. Being optimistic, I have a better singer with better possibilities ”, expressed the member of Magneto when giving his vote for ‘Amanda Miguel’.

For his part, Tony Succar, who implemented the Auto-Tune in I am, great battles, he assured that he sees potential in the Ozuna impersonator.

“You are very close to Ozuna’s timbre, you started out shy and even if you sing softly, you don’t put too much air into it. I congratulate all the audio team of Yo soy; This is working a lot for the youth who want to come and show their talent in the urban area ”, said the Peruvian musician.

In this way, Ricky Quiñones ‘Ozuna’ managed to become the new consecrated person by occupying the vacant chair.

Until the last edition, the imitators consecrated They are: ‘Sandro’, ‘Marilyn Manson’, ‘Ozuna’ and ‘José José’.

