Oriana montero, an impersonator of Mon Laferte, could not hide her emotion after the Chilean singer overflowed with praise for her impeccable work.

In her social networks, the participant of I am, great battles expressed her admiration and gratitude to the artist for giving her her support.

“I love it, I love it. I get very excited when he imitates me because he makes it very beautiful. I thank you for singing my songs, “revealed the interpreter of” Your lack of love “when asked what she thought of the Venezuelan artist.

After these words, Oriana shared the video with some emotional words in the description of her publication.

“I feel my heart dance with joy and excitement every time he says he loves me. And how not to repay that love with the best I can give on stage, to be an ambassador for a great person, someone as professional and as beautiful as Mon Laferte. It really is a privilege that I love to wear every day. I love you more and you know it. And you know how real it is, ”the impersonator wrote on her official Instagram account.

Immediately, the publication obtained more than 26,000 reproductions and the followers of the participant of Yo soy did not take long to offer her their best wishes.

“That is your best award”, “How beautiful”, “You already won in life”, “The truth is I only see the program for you, from Oaxaca Mexico, my family is your fan”, were some of the comments.

