Government hopes that the Chamber of Deputies will vote on a new rule in the coming days; amendment payments will continue

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), said on Saturday (May 13, 2023) that the government is “optimistic” to approve “ASAP” the project of the new tax rule in the Chamber of Deputies. He made the statement during a visit to the region of Sorocaba (SP).

“I’m optimistic. starts monday [15.mai] the meeting with the leaders, the president of the Chamber, to close the voting calendar. I am optimistic, yes, that it is possible and necessary for us to approve the social and fiscal responsibility law as soon as possible”, said the minister. The information is from the news portal G1.

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on April 18 delivered to the National Congress the complete proposal for the new fiscal rule, which will replace the spending cap. As per the Power360 showed, discussion of the text was postponed to May 16.

During the visit to the interior of São Paulo, Padilha again justified the transfer of resources via parliamentary amendments and stated that the government will continue with the schedule for releasing resources.

“We are going to keep this calendar because this calendar brings very important works for health, education, housing, for the infrastructure of cities and the Lula government wants to put the resources in the municipalities”, said the minister.

The cash release strategy is part of the PT government’s effort to reorganize its allied base and ensure the approval of the fiscal framework. This month’s two defeats led Lula to order the ministers to start releasing the money. From the 9th to the 11th of May, R$ 1.2 billion were committed to congressional amendments.