The CasaPound fighter speaks from Kharkiv: «Italy sends weapons but wants to arrest me. I am not a mercenary, I fight for an ideal, alongside an attacked country ». Kevin Chiappalone, 19, is currently on the front near Kiev. He is one of the thousands of European volunteers who went to fight alongside the Ukrainians

“A police check made me move ahead of the times. And now I’m here to fight, not for money, but for an ideal, to defend the freedom of an attacked country, with the 400 euros in my pocket that I had on the day of departure. But I don’t want to talk about the people who have participated with me and are participating in this initiative ». Kevin Chiappalone, 19, is the Genoese student and CasaPound militant investigated by the prosecutor, who accuses him of being a pro-Ukrainian outlaw mercenary. He answers his mobile phone in all probability from the surroundings of Kharkiv, although he is always evasive on the precise location, and can be reached on his Italian mobile number, through WhatsApp.



The investigators want to understand first of all what support you have had and one of the fronts explored is the militancy for CasaPound

«CasaPound has nothing to do with it».

Has anyone helped you from Italy?

“I discussed with my lawyer, I don’t feel like talking at this moment about the people who, in various capacities, are sharing a profound choice with me.”

How have your programs updated?

“There was an X day, at the end of April. My itinerary was already planned, there was a pattern, everything: I knew where to go, how, everything. The problem was the Digos, which put me in the crosshairs. One morning I went down from home to have breakfast and they took me to the police station for about three hours. They asked me a series of questions to understand what environments I was attending at that time, what I intended to do ».

How did he move at that point?

«When I left the police station, I realized that my plan had failed.

Originally I had to leave from via Fanti d’Italia (area near the Genoese railway station Piazza Principe, ed) with a Flixbus to get to Orio al Serio and from there I flew to Krakow in Poland (fly over the logistics update, which has evidently made the dates of flights and other journeys vary, ed) ».

And once in Poland?

«When I arrived in Krakow, I stayed a couple of days to get organized. I had 400 euros with me, previously I had taken a one-way ticket. Later I crossed the border into Ukraine (even on this aspect he limits the details as much as possible, without providing further information on the comrades who would have been with him and who according to the investigators were of different nationalities, in particular French and Spanish. , ed) “.

Did his parents know what he was preparing for, where would he go?

“No, they understood it when Digos returned home in my absence, I then informed them from Ukraine (Kevin’s father, Filippo, specified how in the days before the disappearance, the son had repeated to his family that he would be absent for a few weeks having to do “volunteering in Sanremo”, ed). My mother was in tears. ‘

How did he move once he entered Ukraine?

«Since early May I have been in training for an abundant month and a half: an intense commitment, sustained every day. After that, when they felt that I had reached an adequate preparation, I was deployed to the theater of war ».

The accusations made by the Italian justice system are very harsh.

“Yes, and it seems incredible to me. In the comments on social media to the news that concern me, there are people who write “this must be tried because it goes to kill people for money”, unimaginable things. I do not do it for money, mind you, they also say that I decided to leave after hearing Putin say that he wanted to stop the denazification of Ukraine, but it is an emphasis, I am here to help the Ukrainians to protect their freedom. I smile if I think I am under investigation for “mercenaries”, and I risk up to seven years, while the Italian state is sending funding and handcuffed weapons to the population with whom I have come to fight. My behavior is a crime, but the state can do much more: I am thrilled ».