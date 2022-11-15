Guadalajara Jalisco.- Three years after Jorge Vergara’s departure, his son, the new owner of Chivas de Guadalajara, remembered him as a strong and fearless man, in a nostalgic message he left on his Facebook profile.

“He was always clear about the meaning of transcending and we heard him explain the same thing every time he was asked what would happen if he was absent. “It’s his anger, not mine.” He said it who trained a large number of leaders to be independent and grow by their own means,” wrote Amaury Vergara about his father.

The publication accompanies a video, in which Jorge Vergara appears smiling, young, with a drink in his hand and a tropical view in the background. During the tape, Vergara reflects on what at that time was only the possibility of his death.

“It would even be favorable, I am no longer necessary or indispensable. If I were not in the company I could take off without problems, I trust that they only need themselves,” Jorge said in that video.

In the publication, his son agreed with him, noting that “until today nothing has happened, only a pandemic, hundreds of thousands of life changes and no catastrophe that we cannot overcome”

“Life goes on and I can say with great pride that it inspired us very well,” Amaury concluded.

Jorge died on a day like today but in 2019. The brand that dresses Chivas, released a special edition jersey, with which they commemorate 20 years of the Vergara family’s management at the head of the rojiblanco club.