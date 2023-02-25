Mazatlan Sinaloa.- Ruben Omar Romano It showed itself upset with his team’s game and knows that there is a lot of work to be done to achieve better results, after lose at home 2-1 against Pumas, on day nine of the Clausura 2023.

“Is a painful defeatbecause the team had been evolving, we once again commit many fouls at the back and it weighed on us”.

Asked if the squad has some deficiencies in its assembly, Romano said that he accepted the job with those conditions and is responsible for the results.

“I analyzed the team and what was there and I took it, with the injuries that were there and with the squad.

Several lack rhythm, at no time will I make excusesI remain confident that we are going to lift this and that We are going to reverse the situation”

The canyon strategist mentioned that the decision not to enter Nahuelpán was technical and sought greater mobility at the front with Sansores.

“I looked for the mobility of Sansores, that he had more physical exhaustion, the changes are the fault of the technician, I looked for something different and I think it didn’t work out”.

“I I am the most responsible of all and that the squad does not decline, the goals entered us from within, and it was something that we had been working on.

The rival team showed interesting things and that had an influence.

About the bet the team owner made to them, Ricardo Salinasthe coach mentioned that it did not affect the final result.

“I don’t think it has affected, we are professionals and we assume the responsibility. We did not take advantage of the man on the left when we had Meraz. One to seek to have better control, he makes movements,” said the professor.

Mazatlán is already working thinking about the duel on the 10th when it receives Cruz Azul at home, on Friday, March 3, sharp at 8:00 p.m.

Pumas broke a streak of 16 games without winning on the road and his coach was happy for his players.

Raphael Bridge He pointed out that he tried to enjoy the week despite the pressure on the team due to the lack of good results.

“The reality is that I have been, based on experiences, convinced that you have to enjoy the road. I really think about the present more than thinking about the future. I am satisfied with the players, because they did not deserve to have a week so complicated. With all due respect to the rival, I think we were superior from beginning to end”he expressed.

About the celebration of Eduardo Salvio and Juan Ignacio Dinennowhere they went to look to hug him, he pointed out that a good atmosphere prevails in his group.

“This sport has been, was and will be as a whole, We are a familyWe say things to each other based on respect, I have the privilege of leading a very close group. The reward is mainly for them.” she mentioned.

The Pumas player pointed out that the work of his players helps to improve forcefulness.

“They are always willing to work to improve forcefulness. Mentally we work on it, today this situation is repeated, we were better than the rival and fortunately the result was given,” he said.

“It’s a fair prize for a team that does not stop working, celebrate this well-deserved victory, but starting tomorrow work thinking about the next game, we are indebted to the fans”, he concluded.