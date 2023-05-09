The founder and leader of the collective Madres Buscadoras de Sonora,Cecilia Patricia Flores Armentastressed that will not give up or get tired in the struggle to find his son Mark Antonyafter the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) confirmed that it was negative confronts her of dna of the skeletal remains located on May 4 on the Hermosillo-Bahía de Kino highway.

Through a video posted on her social networks, the activist stressed that she continues to fight and search, that continue with the search tireless to carry his son mark antony back home.

“But I am also going to continue fighting tirelessly because the authorities do their jobin search of investigation and Marco Antonio returns home as soon as possible, ”he said.

He indicated that he will continue to search the property where he made the discovery four days ago, where the anonymous information indicates that his son is there, "I am not going to rule out that place, I will search as much as possible."

She thanked all the people who were with her after the discovery that she believed would be of her missing son four years ago, the entire society and the media, because otherwise they would not exist.

“The fight for Marcos, to look for him and find him to bring him home, is still standing and stronger than ever, I am not going to give up and I am not going to get tired until I find him,” said Flores Armenta.

In February 2021, the leader of the Searching Mothers of Sonora also believed that she had found the remains of her son Marco Antonio in the western rural area of ​​the municipality of Hermosillo, but the analysis of the bones and garments located on that occasion also proved negative.

The Sonora Prosecutor's Office reported that the DNA test of Cecilia Patricia Flores Armenta, leader of the Madres Buscadoras de Sonora collective, is negative, the result of the analysis carried out by the Forensic Scientific Investigation Laboratory on the skeletal remains located on May 4 in kilometer 88+300 of Highway 100 of the Coast of Hermosillo.

The positive finding was derived from a search accompaniment day coordinated by FGJE personnel at the request of Cecilia Flores, with the participation of elements of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC), the State Public Security Police (PESP) and the Police National.