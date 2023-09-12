Senator on leave Ricardo Monrealone of the six presidential candidates of the 4T, has decided not to seek the head of Government of Mexico Citybut he indicated that he will help with whatever is required.

The former governor of Zacatecas pointed out that the conditions are not conducive to going in search of the capital government, now that people close to the former head of Government have expressed interest, Claudia Sheinbaum. Without saying his name, she alluded to Omar García harfuch.

I am going to help, when Mexico City is in a difficult moment, from my point of view, for services, for the Metro, for transportation, for water, for security, said the former president of the Political Coordination Board of the Senate in a radio interview.

“There is a serious problem in our City and it seemed to me that it was a formidable challenge. But I understand the movements that have been made and, I repeat, the decision-making and obviously I will not fall into naivety“.

I will simply do what I know how to do, which is to teach, write, be very calm for better stages, or for better times, said Mpnreal, who also ruled out returning to the Senate of the Republic.

The former head of the Cuauhtémoc delegation, who was last in the internal Morena process in which Claudia Sheinbaum was the winner, stated that the decisions have been made and there is no way to reach the City Government.

“So I don’t want to generate again any inconvenient attitude, or a dispute that in the end is resolved in the same way that the last process was resolved. So no, I will not enter into that stage, I am very clear,” said Monreal, alluding to the disagreement of Marcelo Ebrard, who challenged Morena’s intern.

He pointed out that since June 5 we agreed that there would be a position for those who were not elected in the internal process of Morena, and among the agreements of the National Council is that the second and third place could join to coordinate the benches in the Senate and in the Chamber of Deputies, in this case Ebrard and Adán Augusto López Hernández.

“Marcelo on his route, which he has not yet defined and which has not concluded. And, Adán, I don’t know what he is thinking about the decisions that are made. But it would be assumed so,” declared the interview with Guadalupe Juárez and Sergio Sarmiento.

“And the fourth, fifth and sixth places, the agreement says, could join the Cabinet, or even a multi-member position that guarantees them being legislators, no longer as coordinators but as legislators.”

Monreal, however, assured that he has no interest in being in the Cabinet because all his life he has been very independent and rational, “and I have not had a political leadership in my entire life, in the 42 years that I have been a public servant.”

“In addition, I imagine that the doctor must already have proposals for the Insurgentes and Reforma cruise, for police and traffic. So, I am not in that sense and it is a decision of the doctor,” said the Zacatecan.

Monreal pointed out that he is very honored to have participated in Morena’s internal process and he was not mistreated.

“He put me in the place that the citizens wanted. Maybe I was not capable enough to express my proposal, or for people to believe in the project, or for me to have any chance of convincing them, and that’s how I accept it,” said the former coordinator of the Morena senators.

He stressed that in democracy you win and lose and he is a democrat and accepts the results and their consequences. And one of those results, Monreal noted, is in Mexico City, where the decisions are clearly seen.

“Well, I’m not going to confront them because, obviously, people will lean in their opinion, in the survey, towards those who feel that they are closest to the doctor, in this case the closest, and I’m not going to get involved. That’s because I understand very well that in a few days that situation is not going to change,” he specified.

The licensed senator affirmed that Claudia Sheinbaum, who knows about her approach, has treated her with respect and deference and is grateful for it.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.