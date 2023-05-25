It doesn’t rule out anything. The popularity of israel dreyfus He grew up in a great way in the missing reality show “Combate”, however, for a few years he decided to stay off the small screen. It was not until last Wednesday, May 24, that he appeared on the set of “Send whoever is in charge” on América TV, together with his former work colleagues such as Alejandra Baigorria, Michelle Soifer, among others, to remember the choreographies and the loves that they lived in the competition reality show. Israel also decided to refer to her desire to become a father.

What did Israel Dreyfus say about fatherhood?

In an interview after leaving the television set, Israel answered questions about his single status, whether he is dating anyone, and his desire to be a father. Dreyfus assures that he does not rule out the idea.

“Until recently, I was reluctant because I have friends who told me some tremendous experiences… That I’ve even had a nightmare with them, that they send me a food trial and that (laughs). But no, I am not closed to the possibility of being a father, at 45 for sure ”said.

Was Sheyla Rojas the greatest love of Israel Dreyfus?

In addition, Israel spoke about the romance he had with Sheyla Rojas in the competition reality show and indicated that it was his first love in the life of reality shows, but that it is not the love of his life.

“No. I said that Sheyla was my first love in reality shows. We got along super well, we were good friends and that’s why things started flowing there. But it’s not like he’s the love of my life either, we haven’t lasted that long. It was seven months, after the separation it was difficult to work on the same set ”, ended.