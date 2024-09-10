The senator Miguel Angel Yunes Linaressaid on Tuesday that if his son, Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, does not go to the Senate this afternoon, he will make public the meaning of his vote on judicial reform in the Upper House’s tribune, and He stressed that he is not a traitor.

And that vote will be for Mexicowill not be to betray anyone or anything, neither a party nor an organization, but a vote committed to the country, said the legislator of the National Action Party (PAN).

He pointed out that it is totally false that he had been coerced or forced, and assured that he had been received cordially by legislators of Brunettewith whom he has had a historic rivalry, as well as people from the Green Party and the Citizen Movement.

However, this did not happen in the case of the leader of his party, Marko Corteswho instead of receiving him cordially, threatened to expel him from the PAN and the parliamentary group if he voted in favor of the reform to the Judicial Branch.

“I have never bowed down to anyone in my life, much less will I bow down to Marko Cortés’s attempted imposition. He is not going to determine my will, my will is free. I am free, I am a citizen who has earned a place. I am a citizen who has earned a place by working, by fighting,” he said.

“I am not a traitor either. I have never betrayed anyone, and I said it from the podium: a traitor is someone who goes against his principles, I do not go against my principles.”

I came to discuss judicial reform and to give my point of view on this issue that I believe is relevant in the country, said the former governor of Veracruz in a press conference.

It is not with shouts, it is not with disqualifications, it is not with threats, it is not with lynchings that you can convince a parliamentarian to vote in one direction or another, Yunes Linares added, accompanied by the Morena senator, Felix Salgado Macedonia.

He pointed out that democracy is not built on social media, it is not built with likes but with votes and freedom in parliament, with the freedom of legislators to respect each other in one way or another.

He added that herd democracy is not democratic either, bringing a group of legislators and forcing them to say I am for or against, without analyzing the opinion. That is not democratic, that is imposition, that is what we are trying to avoid, he said.

“If there is fear of dictatorship, if there is fear that Mexico will lose its freedom, which I do not share, but if that fear exists, the first thing we have to do is live freely within political organizations,” he said.

He explained that the reason he joined the National Action Party is because respect for human dignity is at the core of its principles and ideals, and an essential part of human dignity is freedom.

“And what we are seeing here is that they do not want to allow the decision to be made freely, they necessarily want it to be decided in one direction or another and it is not through that route,” said Yunes Linares.

This afternoon, in an ordinary session of the Senate of the Republicthis Tuesday the procedure was carried out first reading to the opinion that proposes reforms to the Judiciary.

The President of the Senate Board of Directors, Gerardo Fernández Noroña, reported that the opinion on the judicial reform, together with the complementary information, was published in the Parliamentary Gazette at one o’clock in the morning on September 9, marking the formal beginning of the legislative process that seeks to transform the functioning of the Judicial Branch.

Judicial reform has been a topic of wide debate due to the changes it proposes in the structure and functioning of the justice system in Mexico.

Its defenders, led by Morena, argue that the reform seeks to eliminate corruption and guarantee more equitable access to justice. However, the opposition maintains that this measure represents a danger to the independence of the judiciary and could concentrate even more power in the executive branch.

In the same context, Senator Miguel Ángel Yunes Márquez, of the National Action Party (PAN), requested an indefinite leave due to health problems, which led to the incorporation of his substitute, Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, his father and former governor of Veracruz.

With 83 votes in favor and 36 against, the Plenary approved the leave requested by Yunes Márquez, who in his official communication detailed that his state of health prevents him from continuing with his legislative responsibilities efficiently.

He clarified that, once his treatment is completed, he will resume his seat.

To support his request, the legislator promised to provide the relevant medical certificates to the Board of Directors for consultation by interested senators.

Allegations of political pressure and threats against opposition legislators

The debate on judicial reform has not been free of controversy. During the session, the president of the PAN, Marko Cortés Mendoza, together with senators from his party and the PRI, denounced pressures and threats against opposition legislators.

Claudia Edith Anaya Mota, a senator for the PRI, warned that coercive tactics are being used to destabilize the opposition, while Félix Salgado Macedonio, of Morena, argued that the opposition’s resistance is an attempt to protect the privileges of what he called a “mafia” that controls the judiciary.

The situation became more tense when the senator of the Citizen Movement, Clemente Castañeda Hoeflich, denounced that his colleague, Francisco Daniel Barreda Pavón, and his father were illegally detained on the orders of the governor of Campeche, Layda Sansores, in what he described as an act of “political coercion.”

Castañeda requested that the session be recessed to locate Barreda, but the request was rejected by the Assembly with 83 votes against and 41 in favor.

For their part, Gerardo Fernández Noroña and the president of the Political Coordination Board, Adán Augusto López Hernández, denied that an arrest had been made and stated that they spoke with Barreda, who assured them that he was in Mexico City and in good health.

Fernández Noroña, along with Castañeda, promised to contact the public prosecutor’s offices in Campeche and the Republic to investigate the reported events and clarify the situation.