Season 30 of Yo soy continues to surprise with young talents. In the recent edition of the program, this March 19, two imitators of Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee They came to the casting as Los Cangris.

The duo stepped onto the Latina set dressed in sports suits, just as the reggaeton players performed. They both tried their best to resemble the original artists in their performance.

After singing “Muévelo”, a popular song by singers, the jury made up of Maricarmen Marín and Mauri Stern gave them approval. In this way, they were able to advance to the next stage of the contest.

“I will give my vote of faith because I want a Daddy Yankee and Nicky Jam together, for the first time,” said the interpreter of “Why did you go?”

“I love them together, but they are very good,” added the Mexican producer.

Tony Succar leaves I am, but Ángel López enters

A few days ago Tony Succar revealed that he was moving away from Yo soy for a while due to work at his production company. However, he said that a friend of his was going to replace him.

“I have asked a great friend to accompany them. He is a singer and songwriter, he has songs that we have all sung. He has composed for Chayanne, he has sung with Vico C and he has also been a judge of several singing programs “, he said in his stories of Instagram.

It was Ángel López, a famous singer known for performing the song “A puro dolor”.

“I am here to meet Peruvian talent. It is an honor to be part of I am. The flavor and the music are already here ”, said the artist in a promotional spot.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.