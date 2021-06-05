On Friday, June 4, the jury of Yo Soy, Nueva Generación determined a tie between the imitators of José José and Laura Pausini, for the seat of consecrated people that they currently occupy Fiorella Caballero, who characterizes the Italian interpreter.

Jose Rivaldo, 17, who had participated in the fifth season of Yo soy kids, in 2019, chose the song “Desperate” (1982) to challenge Laura Pausini, while she defended her chair with her interpretation of “Listen to your heart” (nineteen ninety six).

In the returns stage, the most enthusiastic jurors when commenting were Mauri Stern and Ángel López. The ex-Magneto member told the young José José impersonator: “I want you to be a project of mine.”

For his part, the ex-vocalist of They are by Four Ángel López said that José Rivaldo reminded him of the José José of the 1960s.

Michelle Soifer also praised the interpreter: “You have me at your feet.”

However, when choosing who would occupy the seat of consecrated persons, Katia palma and Ángel López decided on Laura Pausini, who will sing live along with the Puerto Rican singer and producer on Saturday, June 5, according to the challenge that presenter Karen Schwarz presented to the jury a few days ago.

In the tie-breaking battle between José José and Laura Pausini will determine who will occupy the seat of consecrated persons with Amaia Montero, Mon Laferte Y Christina Aguilera.

