In the last program of I am, new generation, several children demonstrated their talent for singing. In the second gala of this season, it was the turn of the impersonator of Natalia Jiménez, who dazzled on stage when she interpreted “I believe in me.”

At the end of his performance, the driver Rafael Cardozo placeholder image commented that the participant lost her grandmother to COVID-19, which caused the tears of the mother and the participant. When remembering the difficult moment, the minor interpreted, together with her mother Erika Tapia, the song “Things of love” by Ana Gabriel and Vikki Carr.

Before the emotional presentation in honor of her relative, the singer Michelle Soifer congratulated her. He also said “that for a daughter, there is nothing more important than her mother is proud of.” “You are blessed that your mother supports you,” he added.

‘Natalia Jiménez’ was moved when she saw her mother by her side: “She is my life, thanks to her I am here, without her I don’t know what it would be like. She is my partner, my best friend, she will always be with me. Wherever I go, she will be there. I will always have her in my heart, just like my family, ”said the participant of I am, new generation.