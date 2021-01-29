‘Myriam Hernandez‘He returned to I am, great battles to fight for the consecrated chair. The artist disputed her place with ‘Los Panchos’.

As it is remembered, the position was left empty after the imitations of ‘Andrés Calamaro’ and ‘Romeo Santos’ did not convince the members of the jury, who decided not to have them in the program.

Allie García appeared on stage with the song “Ay, amor”, while ‘Los Panchos’ performed “Bésame mucho”.

After both presentations, the jury of I am, great battles, which did not have the presence of Mauri Stern, voted quickly and unanimously elected ‘Myriam Hernández’.

“I enjoyed both presentations. The two participants are at a very high level, but there was someone who ‘fell in love’ me “, he said Katia palma alluding to the impersonator of the Chilean singer.

Unlike the comic, Tony Succar he was more critical and pointed out that imitators still lack more potential on stage.

“The two participants have much more to give. It has not been the best battle for me, but seeing the potential I go for (Myriam Hernandez) ”, He commented.

I am: Mauri Stern praises ‘Myriam Hernández’

The first time that ‘Myriam Hernandez ‘ appeared in I am, great battles it was to challenge ‘Amanda Miguel’, whom he finally eliminated.

Allie García sang “It smells of danger” and ‘fell in love’ with Mauri Stern, who only had words of praise for the impersonator.

“He deserves the Wao! … ‘Myriam’ is that it’s true. You realize when someone has a trade, when someone has worked, when someone projected winning and being their best version. I see you on stage and I say, I can’t stop seeing her (…) controlling the voice, controlling the domain of the stage, you approached us. The truth, Wow! Thank you, so good that you are here, ”said Stern.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.