There will come a time when a person will find that he is his own loyal friend, and that he can abandon many people, but he will not let himself down and abandon his friendship. It is not extreme narcissism, nor a hideous swelling of the self. It is the convictions of age, and the manifestations that wisdom brings, which some may consider incomplete philosophies, and extravagances of madness, when madness is equivalent to the beginnings of dementia.

If a person rewards himself for a beautiful job he has done well, and gives himself a valuable gift, such as a free trip or an expensive watch, then that is a gift from a person to his friend who is himself. Why do we find it strange, and consider it a person’s toying with his self that commands love, uniqueness, and that pleasure that you find when you ascend to the highest levels of things?

Why should a person wait for someone to praise him or thank him, while his soul is present? The most beautiful praise comes sincerely from your loyal friend, who is you, because he knows the extent of fatigue, the weight of effort, the tears that flow at night, and the sweat of the morning’s struggle.

– What harm would it do a person if he were to be alone with himself, travel with himself, and delight himself with their common things? All restaurant tables, bar chairs, and garden benches are large enough for two, the person and his hidden friend, who is himself.

The most beautiful lazy mornings, the dawn balcony session, the hot cup of coffee, and the cosmic contemplation, are more beautiful when you are sitting next to your disguised lifelong friend, who is you.

– Do not forget to invite your friend, who is yourself, to a sea voyage in which you will be united with the blue from dawn to dusk, far from harm, and from what others do and pretend, and say and say, with the blue in front of you and your blue blanket, so what pleasure is there after that, O two inseparable friends, for you is the beauty of the world, its vastness and its tolerance, and all the love and roses.

You will not find anything like Paris and Madrid and their streets, and the pleasure of hanging out in them, and the delight of embracing happiness, and letting the breezes of their air play with your summer shirt, unless you walk there with your friend, your shadow, competing, and you do not know who of you loves the other more.

– You wish you could visit all those windows that are ajar, shy of time and concealing age, and say to your friend who is yourself: If you could dedicate to that balcony a song by Fairuz, The Shalabi Girl, and that a bouquet of yellow tulips, and that a juice of late grapes, and do not forget the one who loved staying up late, and the warmth of wood stoves, and music in which East and West mix in the game of the body and magic and what can be given.

– What harm would it do to this beautiful, complementary duo if Latin America had kidnapped it, Argentina for example, and then Cuba before it lost its revolutionary innocence, or Chile throughout its geographical length extending downwards? The ultimate joy is to give your one soul to that spot that only recognizes joy, even if it was to the sound of rough soldiers’ boots or the rhythm of the weapons of those who have deviated from the humanity of man, seeking destruction in the most beautiful spot on earth, and the most beautiful person you could encounter with happiness suddenly.. Latin America is always a postponed joy.

It is nice to kiss your friend and confidant, who is yourself in the unbroken mirror, in the morning and evening, for the most beautiful moments begin with an embrace, and do not accept farewell.