After two nights of presentations between ‘Mon Laferte’ and ‘Sandro’ in I am, great battles; the jury awarded Tony Cam the winner, who got the consecrated chair thanks to the song “Because I love you.”

After the unanimous decision, Oriana Montero used her social networks to send a message of encouragement to her colleague who took her out of the competition.

‘Sandro‘He took to his Instagram account to express how happy he is to return to I am, great battles. He also assured that he will give the best, since he eliminated a great competitor.

“To fight. I will do my best because @ orianamontero7 deserves that and moreTony Cam wrote.

Given this, ‘Mon Laferte‘did not hesitate to comment on the artist’s publication, to whom he wished the best.

“With everything and may the force be with us“Said Oriana Montero, who was supported by her followers and encouraged to return to I am, great battles.

Message from ‘Sandro’ on his Instagram account. Photo: Tony Cam / Instagram

‘Mon Laferte’ was pronounced after being eliminated from I am, great battles

Oriana Montero, impersonator of Mon Laferte, sent a message after being out of the competition of I am, great battles.

“I love you, thank you all and thank you for everything. I am leaving happy and blessed, ”the young artist wrote in the publication.

The impersonator of the Chilean singer was one of the strongest participants of the reality show. On several occasions he was praised by Mauri Stern and Tony Succar.

Oriana Montero’s message to her fans. Photo: capture / Instagram

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.