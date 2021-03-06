‘Mon Laferte’ She was one of the most prominent and favorite imitators by the jury of I am, great battles, but she withdrew from reality after a close duel with ‘Sandro’, who is now in the semifinal.

After his elimination, many fans awaited his return in the final stretch of the Latina space. However, fans were greatly disappointed when they did not see her on stage again.

Faced with this uncertainty, ‘Mon Laferte‘made a live broadcast to reveal the reasons for his absence and thus avoid speculation.

Oriana montero He explained that, after leaving Yo soy, Grandes Batas, he got several jobs related to music, but his biggest obstacle was the commitment to a studio to finish recording his songs as a soloist.

“I want you to know that after leaving I am, great battles I found several proposals for musical work. Besides I had an ultimatum from the studio with which I committed myself since December to record the songs that I have been doing. They told me that if I did not commit to completing all these works, they would conclude (the link) “, he commented from his YouTube channel.

“I had to sign a kind of commitment to be able to finish as soon as possible and finish the songs in these weeks. They will find out very soon, ”he added.

The impersonator of Mon Laferte mentioned that the production of I am He contacted her to return to reality, but the artist explained that her work commitments prevented her.

“After leaving the program, I committed myself to my career and I want to make it clear that as soon as I was summoned from I am, I decided to inform you of all these commitments. The production knew how to understand me, they even gave me facilities to be able to enter when I had the time, but to this day I am recording with the studio ”.

Finally, ‘Mon Laferte’ made it clear that he now has his career as a singer as a priority, but acknowledged that it hurt him not being able to be in the final of I am, great battles.

“I decided to take my work more seriously. It costs me sweat and tears not to be in the final (of I am)”He commented.

‘Mon Laferte’ after elimination by ‘Sandro’

The young impersonator shared a message on her social networks thanking her fans for their support during her time on I am, great battles.

“I love you, thank you all and thank you for everything. I am leaving happy and blessed, “he wrote Oriana montero in an Instagram post.

Oriana Montero’s message to her fans. Photo: capture / Instagram

‘Mon Laferte’ and his message to ‘Sandro’

Oriana Montero decided to send a message to Tony Cam after before their confrontation in I am, great battles.

“With everything and may the force be with us”Wrote ‘Mon Laferte in response to the publication of’ Sandro ‘.

Tony Cam ‘Sandro’ Post Photo: Instagram Capture

‘Mon Laferte’ responds to detractors

While she remained consecrated in I am, great battles, Oriana Montero spoke after criticism that asked to leave the imitation reality show.

“I pay attention to people who give me positive messages, who motivate me and who advise me. In the end, people can say one thing and another. Then, I decided that that was not going to affect me and that I was going to take all those comments to make me stronger in the competition ”, expressed the artist.

Mon Laferte flatters Oriana Montero

Mon Laferte praised the work of his impersonator in I am, great battles, Oriana Montero.

“I love it, I love it. I am very excited when he imitates me because he makes it very beautiful. I thank you for singing my songs, “said the interpreter of” Your lack of love. “

I am, latest news:

