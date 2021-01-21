Tremendous battle! ‘Mon Laferte’ she continues clinging to her seat as consecrated in I am, great battles and continues to emerge as one of the best imitators of the season.

After being measured in a close tiebreaker battle, Oriana Montero managed to stay in the competition.

However, the jury went through a difficult time having to choose only one participant, considering that both deserve to be in the program.

“Both impeccable, extraordinary. You are not for a battle, you are for a tour. For me they have both been fabulous. My respect, my admiration for both of you. Congratulations, ”said Katia Palma.

“It was an overdose of feeling, pain, emotion and most of all talent. I take my hat off to the two of us (…) I’ve been wondering who I could vote for and it’s extremely difficult for me. Congratulations to both of them because the level they have presented is world level ”, said Tony Succar.

Likewise, Mauri Stern and Maricarmen Marin also praised the two participants.

“Congratulations! What a gift they have given us. When we come across these battles, it is exactly what we had dreamed of a week ago and we are receiving it, ”said Mauri Stern.

“To see them here on stage so empowered, extraordinary, because they have been disciplined, they have trusted their talents and they have listened to each of their teachers’ advice. Believe me, I am proud to hear that you are a tremendous global talent and you deserve it. Both extraordinary, this has been a super battle ”, assured Maricarmen Marín.

Although Oriana Montero ‘Mon Laferte’ and Joaquina Carruitero ‘Adele’ made spectacular presentations, only one was left in the competition.

With three votes in favor, the impersonator of the Chilean singer secured her place in the program.

Shows, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.