Oriana montero, impersonator of Mon Laferte, He had a difficult duel with ‘Lucero’, in this January 12th edition of I am, great battles.

His interpretation of “Consecrated” was charged with emotion, a detail that was noted by the members of the jury made up of Maricarmen Marín, Katia Palma, Tony Succar and Mauri Stern.

Following the qualifying member’s comments, the young singer began to shed some tears. After a few seconds, he explained that it was due to family problems that he experienced last year.

“I have lived many things. I’m truly sorry. Apart from that it was not an easy year. Personally, with my family I have had some differences, especially with my mother. This song has made me connect with this moment ”, Oriana said.

Maricarmen Marín took the floor to leave a reflection only what was expressed by the artist. “We have always mentioned that songs take us to different trips, moments, situations,” said the singer.

‘Mon Laferte’ sang “Before you” and Mauri Stern stood up

The winner of season 21 of I am received the ovation of the jury after singing the song “Before you.” Her performance brought them to their feet, as well as clapping her hands for several seconds.

“You moved us, you have the alternative part, you have the color of your voice, you have the strength. You really transport us to see her and that’s what we were looking for. Besides, in Mon there are such good songs that are of such a level that your challenges are going to be incredible, “he said. Mauri Stern.

