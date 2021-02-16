Last Monday, February 15, ‘Marilyn Manson’ performed “The dope show” in I am, great battles and won the applause of the jury. Minutes before this presentation, the production broadcast a behind the scenes in which Mike bravo He talked about the hard work he does to build his character, which has become one of the most controversial among the public.

The imitator commented that, despite being considered one of the strongest participants, he always strives to preserve his place in the gallery of consecrated people. “Yes (still defending his chair), well, I have to give it my all. My greatest respect and consideration to each person who comes to offer a battle, to offer their talent, “he said.

In this way, ‘Marilyn Manson’ He noted that his character in Yo soy, Grandes Batallas generates controversy due to the unusual characteristics that he displays and pointed out that it should be clear that his extravagant attitudes on stage are only part of a performance worked out in detail.

“This character is very complicated because he breaks stereotypes. In the country we are in, it may be taken in the wrong way, wrong, but it is a show, “he said. “I have many surprises based on the character, with my own ideas; I want to give them new things, I don’t want anything to be monotonous and that they continue to delight in everything that I can offer them ”, added the participant of I am.

After two artistic duels, ‘Marilyn Manson’ defeated ‘Sandro’ and took his place in I am, great battles. In this way, Mike Bravo became part of the rostrum of consecrated people.

