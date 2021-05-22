The judges of I am, new generation are becoming more and more demanding with the competitors, since they have the mission of looking for the best imitation. Many times, they do not share opinions and start a great debate, like the most recent one between Michelle Soifer Y Katia palma.

The edition of Friday, May 21, the consecrated ‘Christina Aguilera’ was challenged by ‘La India. Both girls gave their best on stage. However, the qualifiers staged an exchange of words when they did not coincide with the presentation of the American impersonator.

Mauri Stern congratulated the young woman for heeding the advice and singing in English. “It does not mean that she speaks English, but that she prepares the pronunciation to sing in English, which is different, but in this contest that is. That blows my mind, I love that you take the challenge, it shows you what you are made of. My respects, babe, “said the Mexican.

“There was a tuning problem, the melismas are not well defined, but I definitely already know why you are in that consecrated chair,” said Ángel López.

For her part, Michelle Soifer highlighted the girl’s presentation and said she felt she had witnessed the original.

“I felt I was in a Christina Aguilera concert at that moment, I felt there, in the first final. You transmitted me, you did a wonderful thing, you left me with my mouth open“Said the singer.

Soifer’s words were questioned by Katia Palma and they had a crossword.

“There, yes, I don’t agree with Michelle because this song is very deep.. Nothing (he did not transmit), you sing beautifully, but it is important that you say it ”.

“I saw it. I felt it, it gave me goose bumps, “he replied. Michelle Soifer, who recently he reconciled with Mauri Stern with whom he had several confrontations.

“This girl is on another channel“Said the comic actress to the artist. “I think you are not concentrated, Katia”, The singer refuted.

