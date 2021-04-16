Despite the fact that only days ago season 30 of Yo soy was released, a elimination gala. Impersonators who failed to impress the jurors had to battle over the possibility of continuing in competition.

After fierce battles, the judges decided to send the interpreters of Beto Cuevas, Jon Bon Jovi, Tini Stoessel, Josimar, J Balvin, Prince Royce and César Vega to sentence.

The cast members indicated that they were not pleased with some of the concerts. “The truth is that this is just beginning, but we still have a lot of work to do. I hope they take this with an impulse so that they come with strength ”, said Katia Palma. However, the driver Karen schwarz decided to encourage the participants.

“You know that Yo soy brings surprises and anything can happen on this long road,” said Ezio Oliva’s couple seconds before the three imitators who would say goodbye to the Latina program are revealed.

Finally, the singers who were eliminated in the first elimination gala in Yo soy were: ‘Prince Royce’, ‘J Balvin’ and ‘César Vega’.

Maricarmen Marín will return to I am after quarantine

The host of Yo soy was very excited to tell her followers that she tested negative for the new coronavirus. Maricarmen Marín showed the result of her molecular discard test and assured that she will return to the programs she leads.

“Negative! Thank my God. To continue taking care of us. Tomorrow we will meet again a beautiful family ”, he wrote in his official account of Instagram.

I am, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.